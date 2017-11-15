Meet the Condo: Juneau in Burnaby

Project overview

Juneau by Amacon is a 23-storey tower with 147 units with one to three bedrooms. Located in the heart of Burnaby near Brentwood, this highrise offers residents a luxurious lifestyle at home, and the offerings of the up-and-coming Brentwood Town Centre area once it opens for occupancy in 2019.

Housing amenities

Juneau’s amenities will include a gym, yoga studio, game room and rooftop deck, with more information to be released by the developer early next year. Each unit of the 23-storey building is being designed by False Creek Design Group with the building labeled as boutique living in Brentwood, so expect exciting announcements soon.

Location and transit

Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain Station is a block and a half away, connecting residents throughout Burnaby, Vancouver, New Westminster, Coquitlam and more within minutes. From there it is a 10-minute ride to Commercial Drive. Drivers can access Lougheed Highway or use Willingdon Avenue to go into South Burnaby.

In the neighbourhood

Brentwood Town Centre is poised to be Burnaby’s new “it" destination once construction is wrapped, giving Juneau residents easy foot access to a soon-to-be major hub of North Burnaby. Already in place are a Whole Foods, Uncle Fatih’s pizza, and an easy route to Burnaby Heights, including several schools and parks.