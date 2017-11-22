Meet the Condo: Creston in North Vancouver
North Shore's latest architecturally-designed low-rise.
Project overview
Creston in the North Shore is a four-storey development featuring 52 units from one to three bedrooms. Construction is scheduled to begin by the latest spring 2018, with an occupancy of fall/winter 2019.
Housing amenities
Each unit features nine- to 10-foot ceilings, with the overall design featuring an open-concept layout to be functional and bright. All residents have access to a courtyard patio with grill, a children’s play area, bike storage and repair space.
Location and transit
A block down the road is the nearest bus stop on Bewicke Avenue, which connects residents throughout North and West Vancouver. Marine Drive will take residents to West Vancouver, with 3rd Avenue providing quick transport to Lower Lonsdale, and the SeaBus to reach downtown Vancouver.
In the neighbourhood
The development is located on the corner of Bewick Avenue and 15th Street in North Vancouver. Within a three-block radius is an elementary school and walking and running trails. A little farther is a childcare centre, a secondary school, and Lower Lonsdale.
Need to know
What: Creston
Builder/developer: Pennyfarthing Homes
Architect: Shift Architecture
Interior: Portico Design Group
Location: 717 W 15th St., unit 705
Building: Four-storey low-rise
Models: One to three bedrooms
Sizes: Contact for floorplans
Pricing: Contact for pricing
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Fall/winter 2019
Sales centre: 1171 Marine Dr., unit 108
Phone: (604) 537-1985
Website: crestonnorth.com
