Meet the Condo: Bordeaux in North Burnaby
Striking modern architecture is combined with sleek interior design in the heart of the ever-expanding Brentwood area.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Bordeaux is a collection of 140 concrete condominiums with a cluster of three-bedroom townhouses located in the heart of the ever-expanding Brentwood area in North Burnaby. The development is set to be ready by this spring.
In the neighbourhood
The area around Brentwood Town Centre is currently undergoing a major redevelopment featuring new entertainment, dining and living spaces. There are several schools and parks nearby, including easy access to Burnaby Heights on Hastings Street.
Location and transit
Bordeaux is located at the corner of Juneau and Willingdon, two blocks from Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain Station. From here, residents can access Commercial Drive in under 10 minutes, and downtown Vancouver in under 20.
Housing amenities
Bordeaux is built with striking modern architecture, a sleek interior design, and “exquisite finishes,” according to Solterra, the developer. Units will come equipped with luxurious imported Italian kitchens, premium appliances and an array of building amenities.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Bordeaux
Developer: Solterra
Builder: Solterra Group of Companies
Designer: Solterra Group of Companies
Location: Juneau Street/Willingdon Avenue
Building: 23-storey highrise
Sizes: TBA
Model: One, two, and three bedrooms
Pricing: TBA
Status: Registration
Occupancy: Spring 2018
Sales centre: TBA
Website: bordeauxliving.ca