Meet the Condo: Bordeaux in North Burnaby

Project overview

Bordeaux is a collection of 140 concrete condominiums with a cluster of three-bedroom townhouses located in the heart of the ever-expanding Brentwood area in North Burnaby. The development is set to be ready by this spring.

In the neighbourhood

The area around Brentwood Town Centre is currently undergoing a major redevelopment featuring new entertainment, dining and living spaces. There are several schools and parks nearby, including easy access to Burnaby Heights on Hastings Street.

Location and transit

Bordeaux is located at the corner of Juneau and Willingdon, two blocks from Brentwood Town Centre SkyTrain Station. From here, residents can access Commercial Drive in under 10 minutes, and downtown Vancouver in under 20.

Housing amenities

Bordeaux is built with striking modern architecture, a sleek interior design, and “exquisite finishes,” according to Solterra, the developer. Units will come equipped with luxurious imported Italian kitchens, premium appliances and an array of building amenities.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Bordeaux

Developer: Solterra

Builder: Solterra Group of Companies

Designer: Solterra Group of Companies

Location: Juneau Street/Willingdon Avenue

Building: 23-storey highrise

Sizes: TBA

Model: One, two, and three bedrooms

Pricing: TBA

Status: Registration

Occupancy: Spring 2018