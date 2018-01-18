Meet the Condo: Vittorio in Burnaby

Project overview

Vittorio is a collection of high-rise condominiums standing 38 storeys in Burnaby’s Metrotown neighbourhood, located within easy walking distance of Metropolis at Metrotown. Sales have started on the development with remaining homes starting from $922,800.

In the neighbourhood

Metropolis at Metrotown is a few blocks away from Vittorio featuring all the shopping and entertainment amenities therein. Bonsor Park & Recreation Complex is two minutes from home, with the Burnaby Public Library and several parks surrounding the area.

Location and transit

Metrotown SkyTrain Station is a central station, connecting residents to either Commercial Drive and Vancouver, or out towards New Westminster, Coquitlam and more. As one of the most active sites in Burnaby, several bus routes are available minutes from home as well.

Housing amenities

Vittorio by Polygon features durable wood-style laminate flooring in its living areas and soft carpeting in bedrooms. There are luxurious bathrooms with oversized spa-style showers. Finally, residents can host friends, meetings, or unwind at the Vittorio Club — a resident-only clubhouse.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Vittorio

Developer: Polygon Development

Builder: Polygon Development

Designer: Buttjes Architecture

Location: 6579 Marlborough Ave.

Building: 38-storey highrise

Sizes: Contact sales office for accurate listing

Model: Remaining homes start from two bedrooms

Pricing: Starting from $922,800

Status: Selling

Occupancy: Contact sales centre

Sales centre: 6579 Marlborough Ave.