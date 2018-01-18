Meet the Condo: Vittorio in Burnaby
Vittorio is a collection of high-rise condominiums standing 38 storeys in the Metrotown neighbourhood.
Project overview
Vittorio is a collection of high-rise condominiums standing 38 storeys in Burnaby’s Metrotown neighbourhood, located within easy walking distance of Metropolis at Metrotown. Sales have started on the development with remaining homes starting from $922,800.
In the neighbourhood
Metropolis at Metrotown is a few blocks away from Vittorio featuring all the shopping and entertainment amenities therein. Bonsor Park & Recreation Complex is two minutes from home, with the Burnaby Public Library and several parks surrounding the area.
Location and transit
Metrotown SkyTrain Station is a central station, connecting residents to either Commercial Drive and Vancouver, or out towards New Westminster, Coquitlam and more. As one of the most active sites in Burnaby, several bus routes are available minutes from home as well.
Housing amenities
Vittorio by Polygon features durable wood-style laminate flooring in its living areas and soft carpeting in bedrooms. There are luxurious bathrooms with oversized spa-style showers. Finally, residents can host friends, meetings, or unwind at the Vittorio Club — a resident-only clubhouse.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Vittorio
Developer: Polygon Development
Builder: Polygon Development
Designer: Buttjes Architecture
Location: 6579 Marlborough Ave.
Building: 38-storey highrise
Sizes: Contact sales office for accurate listing
Model: Remaining homes start from two bedrooms
Pricing: Starting from $922,800
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Contact sales centre
Sales centre: 6579 Marlborough Ave.
Phone: 604-430-8831