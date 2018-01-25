Meet the Condo: Lumiere in Port Coquitlam

Project overview

Lumiere is a four-storey residential development set in the growing city of Port Coquitlam. Saturn Construction Inc.’s goal is to incorporate function, modern design and accessibility for each resident. It features 63 units and is currently available for purchase.

Housing amenities

The goal for this four-storey residential building has always been to make a viable, comfortable space for multi-family lifestyles. With a fresh modern design and accessibility to top-class natural amenities, Lumiere homeowners will be able to relax inside or outside their homes.

Location and transit

Living in the green, beautiful city of Port Coquitlam comes at the cost of quick access to Vancouver, but with the Evergreen Line now live, reaching the Lower Mainland has never been easier on public transit. Residents can also use the West Coast Express train to reach downtown Vancouver in a quick and efficient manner.

In the neighbourhood

Port Coquitlam, and Lumiere’s neighbourhood in particular, feature a mixture of family-run independent businesses along with larger, more recognizable names such as Safeway and Costco for easy shopping runs. For leisure, residents have easy access to the Traboulay PoCo Trail, a 25-kilometre network winding around the entire community. It’s easy to live, work and play here.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Lumeiere

Developer: Saturn Construction Inc.

Builder: Saturn Construction Inc.

Designer: Saturn Construction Inc.

Location: Port Coquitlam

Building: Four-storey residential

Sizes: Starting at 681 sq. ft.

Model: One-, two-, and two-bedroom + den

Pricing: Contact sales centre

Status: Selling

Occupancy: Contact sales centre

Sales centre: 2436 Kelly Ave.