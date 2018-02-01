Meet the Condo: Seymour Village (Phase 3) in the North Shore

Project overview

Seymour Village is previewing the Phase 3 plan of its master-planned community in the North Shore, a development featuring a total of 100 units throughout all phases. Phase 3 features three- and four-bedroom homes located along Raven Woods Drive.

Housing amenities

The Phase 3 homes will range from 1,851 to 2,043 square feet and feature an open-concept floorplan with nine-foot ceilings on the main and upper floors. These units include private backyards, spacious patios and balconies, and side-by-side garages.

Location and transit

Seymour Village has access to several bus routes to connect residents throughout the North Shore and beyond. It is a seven-minute drive to Deep Cove, 15 minutes from mountains such as Seymour, Cypress and Grouse, and 20 minutes to downtown Vancouver.

In the neighbourhood

“Something for everyone” is the goal of the Seymour Village community. From home residents can access several hiking trails, head over to Lonsdale Quay and the Main Street shops, or spend the day skiing/snowboarding at several world-class mountains.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Seymour Village (Phase 3)

Developer: Aquilini Development Group and Takaya Developments

Builder: Aquilini Development Group

Designer: CEI

Location: 590 Raven Woods Drive

Building: Three storeys

Sizes: Starting from 1,851 sq. ft.

Model: Three- and four-bedrooms

Pricing: Starting from $999,900

Status: Previewing

Occupancy: TBD

Sales centre: 587 Raven Woods Drive