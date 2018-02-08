Meet the Condo: Union Park in Langley
Project overview
Union Park by Polygon is a collection of four unified six-storey apartment buildings with the majority of them ranging from one to two bedrooms, and a limited run of three bedrooms. The development is set in Langley’s Willoughby Town Centre, a pedestrian-oriented community.
Housing amenities
Each resident can take advantage of the exclusive 12,000+-sq.-ft. clubhouse space, which comes with a gymnasium, swimming pool, dog-washing station and more. Homes are built with rich, durable laminate flooring and plush carpet for the bedrooms.
Location and transit
Fraser Highway or the Trans-Canada Highway connects residents from Langley through to New West, Coquitlam and Vancouver via public transit or car. The closest skytrain is King George SkyTrain Station.
In the neighbourhood
Willoughby Town Centre includes a plethora of shopping opportunities, office spaces, plazas and walkways. There is also an expansion of the Yorkson Community Park to include a 52-acre community centre, which includes six soccer fields, several baseball diamonds, a waterpark, and an expanded off-leash dog park, to name a few.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Union Park
Developer: Polygon Development
Builder: TBA
Designer: Polygon Development
Location: 207 Street
Building: 6-storey low-rise condos
Sizes: Please contact sales team
Model: One, two and three bedrooms
Pricing: Please contact sales team
Status: Registration
Occupancy: Please contact sales team
Sales centre: TBA
Phone: 604-256-6844
Website: polyhomes.com/community/unionpark