Meet the Condo: Union Park in Langley

Project overview

Union Park by Polygon is a collection of four unified six-storey apartment buildings with the majority of them ranging from one to two bedrooms, and a limited run of three bedrooms. The development is set in Langley’s Willoughby Town Centre, a pedestrian-oriented community.

Housing amenities

Each resident can take advantage of the exclusive 12,000+-sq.-ft. clubhouse space, which comes with a gymnasium, swimming pool, dog-washing station and more. Homes are built with rich, durable laminate flooring and plush carpet for the bedrooms.

Location and transit

Fraser Highway or the Trans-Canada Highway connects residents from Langley through to New West, Coquitlam and Vancouver via public transit or car. The closest skytrain is King George SkyTrain Station.

In the neighbourhood

Willoughby Town Centre includes a plethora of shopping opportunities, office spaces, plazas and walkways. There is also an expansion of the Yorkson Community Park to include a 52-acre community centre, which includes six soccer fields, several baseball diamonds, a waterpark, and an expanded off-leash dog park, to name a few.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Union Park

Developer: Polygon Development

Builder: TBA

Designer: Polygon Development

Location: 207 Street

Building: 6-storey low-rise condos

Sizes: Please contact sales team

Model: One, two and three bedrooms

Pricing: Please contact sales team

Status: Registration

Occupancy: Please contact sales team

Sales centre: TBA