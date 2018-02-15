Meet the Condo: Simon 2 in West Coquitlam

Project overview

Simon 2 is the second phase of the successful Simon development project by Otivo. It’s a collection of 82 modern boutique condominiums in West Coquitlam with remaining homes at three bedrooms in the mid-$800,000s.

Housing amenities

Simon 2 features an exclusive fitness and multi-purpose room for residents. There are two private courtyards in development, which includes an outdoor terrace and kids play area. Inside the units kitchens have quartz countertops, KitchenAid appliances and Whirlpool for laundry.

Location and transit

North Road is one of the busiest roads in Burnaby and Coquitlam connecting residents throughout the immediate cities. With the expanded Evergreen SkyTrain Line this will act as the fastest transit route to connect throughout Metro Vancouver. Those with automobiles can quickly access Lougheed Highway or Highway 1 just a few minutes from home.

In the neighbourhood

Situated in West Coquitlam on the border of Burnaby off of North Road residents have quick and easy foot access to several natural, practical and entertaining amenities. Walk down to Lougheed Mall for your shopping needs, relax in the nearby parks or head down into Port Moody and enjoy ice cream and a drink at Rocky Point Park.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Simon 2

Developer: Otivo Development Group

Builder: Otivo Development Group

Designer: Robert Ciccozzi Architecture

Location: 621 Regan Ave.

Building: 6-storey low-rise

Sizes: Contact for remaining home sizes

Model: Remaining homes at 3-bedrooms

Pricing: Starting from mid-$800,000s

Status: Selling

Occupancy: Estimated late 2019

Sales centre: #170–3355 North Road