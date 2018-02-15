Meet the Condo: Simon 2 in West Coquitlam
The second phase of the Simon development project by Otivo has two private courtyards in development, which includes an outdoor terrace and kids play area.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Simon 2 is the second phase of the successful Simon development project by Otivo. It’s a collection of 82 modern boutique condominiums in West Coquitlam with remaining homes at three bedrooms in the mid-$800,000s.
Housing amenities
Simon 2 features an exclusive fitness and multi-purpose room for residents. There are two private courtyards in development, which includes an outdoor terrace and kids play area. Inside the units kitchens have quartz countertops, KitchenAid appliances and Whirlpool for laundry.
Location and transit
North Road is one of the busiest roads in Burnaby and Coquitlam connecting residents throughout the immediate cities. With the expanded Evergreen SkyTrain Line this will act as the fastest transit route to connect throughout Metro Vancouver. Those with automobiles can quickly access Lougheed Highway or Highway 1 just a few minutes from home.
In the neighbourhood
Situated in West Coquitlam on the border of Burnaby off of North Road residents have quick and easy foot access to several natural, practical and entertaining amenities. Walk down to Lougheed Mall for your shopping needs, relax in the nearby parks or head down into Port Moody and enjoy ice cream and a drink at Rocky Point Park.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Simon 2
Developer: Otivo Development Group
Builder: Otivo Development Group
Designer: Robert Ciccozzi Architecture
Location: 621 Regan Ave.
Building: 6-storey low-rise
Sizes: Contact for remaining home sizes
Model: Remaining homes at 3-bedrooms
Pricing: Starting from mid-$800,000s
Status: Selling
Occupancy: Estimated late 2019
Sales centre: #170–3355 North Road
Phone: 604-420-4896
Website: simonbyotivo.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blogger faces off against politically-connected businessman in Vancouver court
-
Halifax police seeking owner of cash found in Value Village donated item
-
Nova Scotia woman found not guilty for docking puppy tails due to 'loophole:' SPCA
-
Shaw president says voluntary departure of 3,300 employees is a 'good outcome'