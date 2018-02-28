Meet the Condo: Marine + Fell in North Shore
Marine + Fell is centrally located and walkable to several North Shore restaurants, cafés, parks and shops, as well as bike and commuter trails.
Project overview
Marine + Fell is a five-storey midrise development in the North Shore with move-in ready condominiums from one to three bedrooms releasing to the public early this year.
Housing amenities
The developer states each unit is designed with modern form and function, from the light brick exterior to the thoughtful and deliberate floorplans. There is also a street-level retail space, giving residents the option to get their shopping done right under their homes.
Location/transit
Marine + Fell is located off the corner of 3rd Street and Keith Road — both are main throughways connecting to Lonsdale Quay and Lonsdale Avenue. Several buses run along both routes and to the SeaBus, connecting to downtown Vancouver in less than 15 minutes.
In the neighbourhood
The development is centrally located and walkable to several North Shore restaurants, cafés, parks and shops, as well as bike and commuter trails. Enjoy one of several nearby parks, or head out to one of several mountains located within a 15-minute drive.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Marine + Fell
Developer: Anthem Properties
Builder: Anthem Properties
Designer: Anthem Properties
Location: 725 Marine Dr.
Building: Five-storey midrise
Sizes: Contact for floorplans
Model: One to three bedrooms
Pricing: Contact for pricing
Status: Presales
Occupancy: Early 2018
Sales centre: 725 Marine Dr.
Phone: 604-770-1966
Website: marineandfell.com
