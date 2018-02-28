Meet the Condo: Marine + Fell in North Shore

Project overview

Marine + Fell is a five-storey midrise development in the North Shore with move-in ready condominiums from one to three bedrooms releasing to the public early this year.

Housing amenities

The developer states each unit is designed with modern form and function, from the light brick exterior to the thoughtful and deliberate floorplans. There is also a street-level retail space, giving residents the option to get their shopping done right under their homes.

Location/transit

Marine + Fell is located off the corner of 3rd Street and Keith Road — both are main throughways connecting to Lonsdale Quay and Lonsdale Avenue. Several buses run along both routes and to the SeaBus, connecting to downtown Vancouver in less than 15 minutes.

In the neighbourhood

The development is centrally located and walkable to several North Shore restaurants, cafés, parks and shops, as well as bike and commuter trails. Enjoy one of several nearby parks, or head out to one of several mountains located within a 15-minute drive.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Marine + Fell

Developer: Anthem Properties

Builder: Anthem Properties

Designer: Anthem Properties

Location: 725 Marine Dr.

Building: Five-storey midrise

Sizes: Contact for floorplans

Model: One to three bedrooms

Pricing: Contact for pricing

Status: Presales

Occupancy: Early 2018

Sales centre: 725 Marine Dr.

Phone: 604-770-1966