Meet the Condo: The Windsor in Vancouver
The Windsor will be in the heart of Norquay Village, a master-planned community designed to be a diverse, walkable neighbourhood mixing in shops, services and community amenities.
Project overview
The Windsor is a 12-storey mixed-use development set in Norquay Village along Kingsway in Vancouver. It’s being developed by Imani Development and is located on one of the highest points of the city with stunning views of downtown and the North Shore Mountains.
In the neighbourhood
Norquay Village is a master-planned community designed to be a diverse, walkable neighbourhood mixing in shops, services and community amenities. Located on Kingsway, the Windsor is close to plenty of shopping and restaurant options.
Location and transit
Nanaimo SkyTrain Station is the closest train option at about a 10-minute walk away. However, Nanaimo Street and Kingsway are frequented by buses as well, giving transit riders plenty of options to get around the Lower Mainland.
Housing amenities
Designed along Kingsway, the development offers stunning, unobstructed views of the downtown skyline and the North Shore Mountains. Contact the developer or visit the presentation centre for detailed interior information.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The Windsor
Developer: Imani Development
Builder: Imani Development
Designer: Imani Development
Location: 2401 Kingsway
Building: 12-storey mixed use
Sizes: Contact sales team
Model: One to three bedrooms
Pricing: Contact for pricing
Status: Registration
Occupancy: Contact sales team
Sales centre: 5189 Earles St.
Phone: 604-256-9178
Website: thewindsorliving.com
