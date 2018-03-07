Meet the Condo: The Windsor in Vancouver

Project overview

The Windsor is a 12-storey mixed-use development set in Norquay Village along Kingsway in Vancouver. It’s being developed by Imani Development and is located on one of the highest points of the city with stunning views of downtown and the North Shore Mountains.

In the neighbourhood

Norquay Village is a master-planned community designed to be a diverse, walkable neighbourhood mixing in shops, services and community amenities. Located on Kingsway, the Windsor is close to plenty of shopping and restaurant options.

Location and transit

Nanaimo SkyTrain Station is the closest train option at about a 10-minute walk away. However, Nanaimo Street and Kingsway are frequented by buses as well, giving transit riders plenty of options to get around the Lower Mainland.

Housing amenities

Designed along Kingsway, the development offers stunning, unobstructed views of the downtown skyline and the North Shore Mountains. Contact the developer or visit the presentation centre for detailed interior information.

NEED TO KNOW

What: The Windsor

Developer: Imani Development

Builder: Imani Development

Designer: Imani Development

Location: 2401 Kingsway

Building: 12-storey mixed use

Sizes: Contact sales team

Model: One to three bedrooms

Pricing: Contact for pricing

Status: Registration

Occupancy: Contact sales team

Sales centre: 5189 Earles St.