Meet the Condo: Étoile in Burnaby

Project overview

Étoile is a collection of 398 residences among two boutique towers near Brentwood Town Centre in Burnaby, offering one- to three-bedroom homes and townhomes with a focus on an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Each unit features spacious floorplans and large balconies extending the living space to enjoy beautiful panoramic views.

In the neighbourhood

Brentwood is undergoing a massive change right now with a massive town centre upgrade to be made readily available by Étoile residents. In the area is a Whole Foods, several mom-and-pop stores to enjoy local flavour, and a nice walk to Burnaby Lake Regional Park.

Location and transit

From the front doors of Étoile, it is a five-minute walk to Holdom SkyTrain Station. From here, residents can connect to downtown Vancouver in less than 20 minutes, Brentwood Mall in a single stop, or go further into North Burnaby, New West and Coquitlam all in under 30 minutes. Those with automobiles can connect to Lougheed Highway or simply head to Highway 1 at the nearest entrance.

Housing amenities

Nearly every unit is designed to be a corner unit featuring nine-foot ceilings and central air conditioning. Residents also gain access to several luxurious amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness centre and lounge for entertaining guests.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Étoile

Developer: Millennium Development Group

Builder: TBD

Designer: Chris Dikeakos Architects

Location: 2360 Douglas Rd.

Building: 32-storey highrise

Sizes: From 731 sq. ft.

Model: 1 bedroom + den to 3-bedroom townhomes

Status: Presales

Pricing and occupancy: Contact sales centre

Sales centre: Unit B-4247 Lougheed Highway