Meet the Condo: Étoile in Burnaby
This shining star in Brentwood offers condo units and townhomes with a focus on an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
Project overview
Étoile is a collection of 398 residences among two boutique towers near Brentwood Town Centre in Burnaby, offering one- to three-bedroom homes and townhomes with a focus on an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Each unit features spacious floorplans and large balconies extending the living space to enjoy beautiful panoramic views.
In the neighbourhood
Brentwood is undergoing a massive change right now with a massive town centre upgrade to be made readily available by Étoile residents. In the area is a Whole Foods, several mom-and-pop stores to enjoy local flavour, and a nice walk to Burnaby Lake Regional Park.
Location and transit
From the front doors of Étoile, it is a five-minute walk to Holdom SkyTrain Station. From here, residents can connect to downtown Vancouver in less than 20 minutes, Brentwood Mall in a single stop, or go further into North Burnaby, New West and Coquitlam all in under 30 minutes. Those with automobiles can connect to Lougheed Highway or simply head to Highway 1 at the nearest entrance.
Housing amenities
Nearly every unit is designed to be a corner unit featuring nine-foot ceilings and central air conditioning. Residents also gain access to several luxurious amenities such as a rooftop pool, fitness centre and lounge for entertaining guests.
NEED TO KNOW
What: Étoile
Developer: Millennium Development Group
Builder: TBD
Designer: Chris Dikeakos Architects
Location: 2360 Douglas Rd.
Building: 32-storey highrise
Sizes: From 731 sq. ft.
Model: 1 bedroom + den to 3-bedroom townhomes
Status: Presales
Pricing and occupancy: Contact sales centre
Sales centre: Unit B-4247 Lougheed Highway
Phone: 604-828-1373
Website: etoileliving.com
