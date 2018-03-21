Meet the Condo: 1335 Howe in Vancouver

Project overview

The condo 1335 Howe by Onni is a 40-storey highrise at 1335 Howe St. in Vancouver. It features a total of 120 units with prices starting at $1.7 million. Development is scheduled for completion in fall/winter 2020, with sizes starting at 1,090 square feet with two bedrooms, plus flex.

Building amenities

Each unit features spa-like bathrooms and designer master ensuites. There is automated lighting in living areas and sound control with built-in speakers in the kitchens.

There is also a 24-hour concierge to help with all your daily needs at any time of day or night.

In the neighbourhood

The building is set in one of the most desirable locations in Metro Vancouver between the core of downtown Vancouver, Yaletown, Granville Island and Davie Village. World-class restaurants, views, shopping and entertainment options are easily accessible on foot.

Location and transit

The Canada Line SkyTrain Station is less than 10 minutes away for the fastest form of public transit. Other options include several bus routes passing through nearby thoroughfares, including Granville Street.

NEED TO KNOW

What: 1335 Howe

Developer: Onni Group

Builder: TBD

Designer: IBI Group

Location: 1335 Howe St., Vancouver

Building: 40-storey highrise

Sizes: Start at 1,090 sq. ft.

Models: Starting from 2 bedroom + flex

Pricing: Starting from $1.7M

Status: Selling

Occupancy: Fall/winter 2020

Sales centre: 1390 Richards St.