Meet the Condo: The City of Lougheed in north Burnaby

The City of Lougheed in north Burnaby
This 37-acre master-planned community will complete more than 23 highrise towers in the coming years.
Project overview
The City of Lougheed is a 37-acre master-planned community in a prime location in north Burnaby. In the coming years it will complete more than 23 highrise towers, with the next highrise titled Tower TWO featuring 450+ homes coming soon.
Housing amenities
Homes include large balconies, L-shaped kitchens with European cabinetry, integrated Bosch appliances and side-by-side laundry. There is private storage space and a minimum of one secured underground parking space.
Location and transit
Located at the geographical centre of Metro Vancouver, this area is positioned to become the largest and most central transit hub in the region. It is nestled between the Millennium Line and future Evergreen Line Extension for commuters, as well as major car thoroughfares, direct-route buses and pedestrian and bike routes.
In the neighbourhood
The City of Lougheed will feature multiple diverse neighbourhoods including a lifestyle grocer in the First Neighbourhood, as well as a planned mix of amenities, conveniences and public spaces throughout. Enjoy pedestrian-friendly high streets, landscaped boulevards spilling out into public plazas, lush park spaces, active retail storefronts and events all year long.
NEED TO KNOW
What: The City of Lougheed
Developer: Shape Properties
Builder: TBD
Designer: Shape Living Interior Design
Location: Burnaby
Building: Highrise condos
Sizes: Starting from 555 sq. ft.
Model: One-, two- and three-bedroom homes
Pricing: Starting from $329,900
Status: Registration for Tower TWO
Occupancy: 2018
Sales centre: Temporarily closed — please call
Phone: 604-328-7128
Website: thecityoflougheed.com