Meet the Condo: Cirrus (SOLO District) in Burnaby

Project overview

Phase 3 of the master-planned SOLO District in the heart of Brentwood is launching this month. This third tower, titled “Cirrus,” is being developed by Jim Bosa’s Appia Development. Units start in size from 479 square feet, with prices being announced soon.

In the neighbourhood

SOLO has it all — a walkable community with grocery stores, restaurants, open plazas for relaxing, or cafés to rest and meet a friend. Enjoy a quick bite at Uncle Fatih’s pizza, or finish shopping at Whole Foods — just a minute’s walk from home.

Location and transit

Off the corner of Willingdon and Lougheed, the Brentwood Mall area is a central hub of transit activity connecting residents throughout the region. Brentwood SkyTrain Station is a few minutes’ walk from home and provides residents access to Commercial Drive in under 10 minutes.

Housing amenities

Each SOLO District tower is built to be sustainable and energy efficient with central air conditioning structured around a state-of-the-art geo-exchange system. The towers are built with amenities for all, including pets, with community amenities including fitness studios, patios, and entertainment and games rooms.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Cirrus (SOLO District)

Developer/Builder: Appia Development

Designer: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc.

Location: 2085 Skyline Court

Building: 42-storey highrise

Sizes: Starting from 479 sq. ft.

Model: One, two and three bedrooms

Pricing: TBA

Status: Registration

Occupancy: TBA