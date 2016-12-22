Meet the Condo: Ascent Condos at Fairfield Park
Open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings and glass doors leading to balconies create a spacious feeling.
Project overview
With two phases already sold out, this popular south Winnipeg project is coming to market again with a third phase of one and two-storey townhome condominiums, some of which have flexible basement space.
Housing amenities
Location and transit
Ascent residents can choose either Waverley or Pembina for their morning commute. An express bus route runs directly to downtown, and two park-and-ride locations for the upcoming Southwest Transitway are close. The Bishop Grandin Greenway and Waverley Pathway are minutes away by bike.
In the neighbourhood
The University of Manitoba and Investors Group Field offer entertainment, education and recreation. A Real Canadian Superstore is a short walk away, and area restaurants include Shawarma Khan, Wild Wing, Santa Lucia Pizza and Chosabi.
What: Ascent Condos at Fairfield Park
Builder: Ascent Condos Team
Designer: Cibinel Architects
Location: 1355 Lee Boulevard
Building: One & two-storey townhome style condos, some with basements
Sizes: 896 - 1,291 sq. feet
Pricing: $229k - $314k
Model: Two, three and four bedrooms
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: Late-2017
Phone: 204-963-1886
Website: ascentcondos.ca