Meet the Condo: Ascent Condos at Fairfield Park

Project overview

With two phases already sold out, this popular south Winnipeg project is coming to market again with a third phase of one and two-storey townhome condominiums, some of which have flexible basement space.



Housing amenities

Open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings and glass doors leading to balconies create a spacious feeling. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. All units have two parking spots, and some have an attached garage.

Location and transit

Ascent residents can choose either Waverley or Pembina for their morning commute. An express bus route runs directly to downtown, and two park-and-ride locations for the upcoming Southwest Transitway are close. The Bishop Grandin Greenway and Waverley Pathway are minutes away by bike.