Meet the condo: Park East Condominiums in Winnipeg

Project overview

A collection of 16 luxury townhouse condos perched next to a lake in the heart of one of Winnipeg’s newest and fastest growing neighbourhoods.

Housing amenities

Every unit comes with an attached garage, main-floor deck, and full basement with walkout access to the lake and recreational trail. Kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinets and large islands.

Location and transit

Adjacent to the south Kenaston extension and minutes away from Bishop Grandin Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway, Park East offers easy access to the rest of the city. The area also has a network of bike paths.

In the neighbourhood

A short walk down the street are the shops and services of Bridgwater Centre, including Save-On Foods, Tim Hortons, Manitoba Liquor Marts, Red River Co-Op and Tutti Frutti.