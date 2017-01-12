Meet the condo: Park East Condominiums in Winnipeg
Every unit comes with an attached garage, main-floor deck, and full basement with walkout access to the lake and recreational trail.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
A collection of 16 luxury townhouse condos perched next to a lake in the heart of one of Winnipeg’s newest and fastest growing neighbourhoods.
Housing amenities
Every unit comes with an attached garage, main-floor deck, and full basement with walkout access to the lake and recreational trail. Kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances, maple cabinets and large islands.
Location and transit
Adjacent to the south Kenaston extension and minutes away from Bishop Grandin Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway, Park East offers easy access to the rest of the city. The area also has a network of bike paths.
In the neighbourhood
A short walk down the street are the shops and services of Bridgwater Centre, including Save-On Foods, Tim Hortons, Manitoba Liquor Marts, Red River Co-Op and Tutti Frutti.
Builder: A&S Homes
Designer: Affinity Architecture Inc.
Location: 239-315 Park East Drive, in Bridgwater Town Centre
Building: Townhouse-style condos
Sizes: 1,451 to 1,712 sq. feet
Pricing: Starting at $349,900 (incl GST)
Model: Two- and three-bedroom units with attached garages
Status: Some finished units. Balance under construction.
Occupancy: Finished units can be almost immediate. Balance flexible possession.
Phone: 204-985-4321
Website:parkeastcondos.caparkeastcondos.ca