Meet the condo: Oxbow in Winnipeg

Project overview

Sitting at the intersection of the city’s most exclusive shopping and some of its most loved natural areas, Oxbow is proving popular with buyers. Four units are left in Phase One, and Phase Two will roll out this spring.

Housing amenities

Shared amenities include a fitness centre, entertainment room with rooftop deck, coffee bar and treed courtyard. Individual suites feature open floor plans, nine- and ten-foot ceilings and oversized balconies.

Location and transit

Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard offer residents plenty of commuting options to all parts of the city. Three transit routes stop close by, and bike trails extend from Fort Whyte Alive to down-town.

In the neighbourhood

The development is right next door to the city’s newest retail hub, with IKEA, Cabela’s and Montana’s already in place, and the Outlet Collection of Winnipeg and Hilton Garden Inn opening later this year. Assiniboine Park and Forest are within biking distance.