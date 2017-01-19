Meet the condo: Oxbow in Winnipeg
Project overview
Sitting at the intersection of the city’s most exclusive shopping and some of its most loved natural areas, Oxbow is proving popular with buyers. Four units are left in Phase One, and Phase Two will roll out this spring.
Housing amenities
Shared amenities include a fitness centre, entertainment room with rooftop deck, coffee bar and treed courtyard. Individual suites feature open floor plans, nine- and ten-foot ceilings and oversized balconies.
Location and transit
Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard offer residents plenty of commuting options to all parts of the city. Three transit routes stop close by, and bike trails extend from Fort Whyte Alive to down-town.
In the neighbourhood
The development is right next door to the city’s newest retail hub, with IKEA, Cabela’s and Montana’s already in place, and the Outlet Collection of Winnipeg and Hilton Garden Inn opening later this year. Assiniboine Park and Forest are within biking distance.
Builder:Towers Realty/Pre-Con Builders
Designer: BLDG Architecture
Location: 775 Sterling Lyon Parkway
Building: Five-storey apartment-style condos
Sizes: 793 - 1,419 sq. feet
Pricing: $219k - $434k
Model: One and two bedrooms with heated underground parking available
Status: Phase 1 built, Phase 2 under construction soon
Occupancy: Immediate (Phase 1), 2018 (Phase 2)
Phone: 204-255-8436
Website: oxbowcondos.com
