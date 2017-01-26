Meet the condo: Jubilee Winnipeg
Large and plentiful windows provide lots of natural light, and high-end finishes like quartz countertops and subway tiles give a luxury feel.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
This green development includes eco-friendly building materials, a geothermal heating and cooling system for low energy costs, and a location that’s right next to the Southwest Transitway and active transportation corridor.
Housing amenities
Each unit has a private entrance and large private balconies or patios. Large and plentiful windows provide lots of natural lights, and high end finishes like quartz countertops and subway tiles give the kitchen and bathrooms a luxury feel.
Location and transit
One of the city’s first true transit-oriented developments, Jubilee offers residents access to rapid bus service right outside their front doors. A dedicated bike path runs north to downtown or south to the University of Manitoba.
In the neighbourhood
The nearby shops and services of South Osborne include some of the city’s most celebrated pizza (Vera Pizzeria), tacos (BMC Market) and cocktails (Blind Tiger). A neighbourhood park with a playground and sports fields is across the street.
What: Jubilee Winnipeg
Builder: Sunstone Group
Designer: Sunstone Group
Location: 860-880 Rathgar Avenue
Building: Townhome-style condos
Sizes: 1,530 square feet to 1,657 square feet
Pricing: Starting at $229k
Model: Three bedrooms with 2.5 baths
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: Mid-2017
Phone: 204-489-4500
Website: jubileewinnipeg.ca