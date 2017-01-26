Meet the condo: Jubilee Winnipeg

Project overview

This green development includes eco-friendly building materials, a geothermal heating and cooling system for low energy costs, and a location that’s right next to the Southwest Transitway and active transportation corridor.

Housing amenities

Each unit has a private entrance and large private balconies or patios. Large and plentiful windows provide lots of natural lights, and high end finishes like quartz countertops and subway tiles give the kitchen and bathrooms a luxury feel.

Location and transit

One of the city’s first true transit-oriented developments, Jubilee offers residents access to rapid bus service right outside their front doors. A dedicated bike path runs north to downtown or south to the University of Manitoba.

In the neighbourhood

The nearby shops and services of South Osborne include some of the city’s most celebrated pizza (Vera Pizzeria), tacos (BMC Market) and cocktails (Blind Tiger). A neighbourhood park with a playground and sports fields is across the street.