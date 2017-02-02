Meet the condo: District Condominiums in Winnipeg

Project overview

Located steps away from several major cultural institutions and nightlife venues, District Condominiums have already sold out their first two converted heritage buildings, and just four units are left at 110 James Ave.



Housing amenities

Each loft at District combines character-rich, original details inherited from the century-old buildings — including exposed brick, timber ceilings and beams, and 10- to 14-foot ceilings — with modern finishes like energy-efficient windows and stainless steel appliances.

Location and transit

Boasting a Walk Score of 92, District offers residents the chance to live a car-free lifestyle. Work, shopping and entertainment are all in the neighbourhood, and access to 27 transit routes is just a block away.