Meet the condo: District Condominiums in Winnipeg
Each loft at District combines character-rich, original details inherited from the century-old buildings.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Located steps away from several major cultural institutions and nightlife venues, District Condominiums have already sold out their first two converted heritage buildings, and just four units are left at 110 James Ave.
Housing amenities
Each loft at District combines character-rich, original details inherited from the century-old buildings — including exposed brick, timber ceilings and beams, and 10- to 14-foot ceilings — with modern finishes like energy-efficient windows and stainless steel appliances.
Location and transit
Boasting a Walk Score of 92, District offers residents the chance to live a car-free lifestyle. Work, shopping and entertainment are all in the neighbourhood, and access to 27 transit routes is just a block away.
In the neighbourhood
Highlights of the East Exchange include PEG Beer Co. for a pint or a brewery tour, Forth for coffee, or Stephen Juba Park for dog walks. The Forks, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and Manitoba Museum are all close.
What: District Condominiums
Builder: StreetSide Developments
Designer: 701 Architecture
Location: 110 James Ave.
Building: Four-storey heritage building
Sizes: Studio, one and two bedrooms ranging from 628 to 1036 sq. ft.
Pricing: Starting from $195,900 incl. GST
Model: Studio/one bath, one bedroom/one bath and two bedroom/one bath
Status: Now Selling
Occupancy: Move-in-ready
Phone: 204.219.4659
Website: districtcondos.ca
Most Popular
-
The Latest: Trump questions Berkeley funding after Milo Yiannopoulos protest
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech