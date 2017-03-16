Meet the condo: Crocus Gardens in Winnipeg
Enjoy low-rise living across from Arth Lake.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
Sitting next to a lake and a brand new city park, Crocus Gardens offers a relaxed lifestyle with lots of on-site amenities. Major shopping, dining and transportation options are just minutes away.
Housing amenities
The centre of activity will be a 4,000 square-foot clubhouse that boasts a resident lounge, common room, private meeting space, kitchen, billiards room and fitness centre with locker rooms.
Location and transit
Lagimodiere Boulevard, Chief Peguis Trail and the Perimeter Highway provide easy access to the rest of the city and beyond. The Transcona Trail bike path starts just down the street.
In the neighbourhood
Anchored by Kildonan Place, the surrounding area is home to over 100 major retailers, a movie theatre, Club Regent Casino, Moxie’s Grill and Bar, Fionn MacCool’s Irish Pub and Boston Pizza. Moksha Yoga and Goodlife Fitness are also nearby.
What: Crocus Gardens
Builder/Developer: Kothari Group
Location: 80 Philip Lee Dr.
Building: Four-stories with 52 units (Phase 1)
Sizes: From 720 to 1,185 square feet
Model: One and two bedroom units with underground parking available
Pricing: From $205,000 to $309,000
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: Late 2017
Phone: (204) 504-0722
Website: crocusgardens.ca