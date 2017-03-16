Meet the condo: Crocus Gardens in Winnipeg

Project overview

Sitting next to a lake and a brand new city park, Crocus Gardens offers a relaxed lifestyle with lots of on-site amenities. Major shopping, dining and transportation options are just minutes away.

Housing amenities

The centre of activity will be a 4,000 square-foot clubhouse that boasts a resident lounge, common room, private meeting space, kitchen, billiards room and fitness centre with locker rooms.

Location and transit

Lagimodiere Boulevard, Chief Peguis Trail and the Perimeter Highway provide easy access to the rest of the city and beyond. The Transcona Trail bike path starts just down the street.

In the neighbourhood

Anchored by Kildonan Place, the surrounding area is home to over 100 major retailers, a movie theatre, Club Regent Casino, Moxie’s Grill and Bar, Fionn MacCool’s Irish Pub and Boston Pizza. Moksha Yoga and Goodlife Fitness are also nearby.