Meet the condo: 139 Tuxedo in Winnipeg
A rare chance to buy new in prestigious neighbourhood.
Project overview
A rare opportunity to own a new home in Winnipeg’s most prestigious neighbourhood, 139 Tuxedo offers a luxury standard of living with convenient access to premium recreation facilities and park spaces.
Housing amenities
Suites include nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator, heated porcelain bathroom floors, and large patios and balconies with natural gas barbecue connections.
Location and transit
Nearby Kenaston Boulevard and Corydon Avenue provide drivers with connections in all directions. Additionally, four transit routes run past the building and the Wellington Crescent bike trail is just a block away.
In the neighbourhood
Residents get a free one-year membership to the neighbouring Rady Centre, which boast a fitness facility, track and indoor pool. Assiniboine Park, Tuxedo Golf Course and the Tuxedo Shopping Centre are all within easy walking distance.
What: 139 Tuxedo
Builder: Karma Development Corporation
Designer: Articulated Design Union
Location: 139 Tuxedo Ave.
Building: Five-stories with 66 units
Model: Two-bedroom units with underground parking
Sizes: From 820 to 1,822 square feet
Pricing: From $309,000 to $3749,000
Status: Pre-construction
Occupancy: 2018
Phone: (204) 891-8777
Website: 139tuxedo.com