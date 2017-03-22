Meet the condo: 139 Tuxedo in Winnipeg

Project overview

A rare opportunity to own a new home in Winnipeg’s most prestigious neighbourhood, 139 Tuxedo offers a luxury standard of living with convenient access to premium recreation facilities and park spaces.

Housing amenities

Suites include nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator, heated porcelain bathroom floors, and large patios and balconies with natural gas barbecue connections.

Location and transit

Nearby Kenaston Boulevard and Corydon Avenue provide drivers with connections in all directions. Additionally, four transit routes run past the building and the Wellington Crescent bike trail is just a block away.

In the neighbourhood

Residents get a free one-year membership to the neighbouring Rady Centre, which boast a fitness facility, track and indoor pool. Assiniboine Park, Tuxedo Golf Course and the Tuxedo Shopping Centre are all within easy walking distance.