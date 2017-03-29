Meet the condo: Hudson Condominiums in Winnipeg

Project overview

The second phase of this new development in Devonshire Village has affordable options for buyers interested in a “lock and leave” lifestyle. Features like private outdoor balconies and underground parking add to the convenience.

Housing amenities

The open floor plan suites include modern flat panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and all-LED lighting. Residents also have access to a common lounge, exercise room and storage lockers.

Location and transit

Nearby Kildonan Place offers transit service (including park and ride) throughout the city and buses run direct from Club Regent Casino to Bombers games. Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue are major commuter routes.

In the neighbourhood

Big box and mall shopping is close, but residents will also enjoy easy access to greenspace. The walking trails and ponds of Kilcona Park are a short drive away, and the Transcona Trail starts just down the street.