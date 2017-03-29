Meet the condo: Hudson Condominiums in Winnipeg
Lock and leave condos for any generation.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Project overview
The second phase of this new development in Devonshire Village has affordable options for buyers interested in a “lock and leave” lifestyle. Features like private outdoor balconies and underground parking add to the convenience.
Housing amenities
The open floor plan suites include modern flat panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and all-LED lighting. Residents also have access to a common lounge, exercise room and storage lockers.
Location and transit
Nearby Kildonan Place offers transit service (including park and ride) throughout the city and buses run direct from Club Regent Casino to Bombers games. Lagimodiere Boulevard and Regent Avenue are major commuter routes.
In the neighbourhood
Big box and mall shopping is close, but residents will also enjoy easy access to greenspace. The walking trails and ponds of Kilcona Park are a short drive away, and the Transcona Trail starts just down the street.
What: Hudson Condominiums
Builder/Designer: StreetSide Developments
Location: 155 Peguis St.
Building: Four-stories with 96 units
Model: One- and two-bedroom apartment-style condos
Sizes: From 586 to 1,002 square feet
Pricing: From $164,000 to $291,000
Status: Under construction
Occupancy: Summer 2018
Phone: (204) 997-5337
Website: hudsoncondominiums.ca